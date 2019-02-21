JUST IN
Business Standard

Wipro to expand presence in Saudi through tie-ups with local companies

The company already has 1,200 IT professionals working in Saudi Arabia

BS Reporter 

Wipro

Azim Premji-promoted Wipro Group will expand its presence in Saudi Arabia through tie-ups with local companies. Wipro Technologies has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of communication and IT of Saudi Arabia.

“We have been working in that market for over 15 years. They are looking for transformation of industry in areas like oil and gas, health care, education and that would required a whole lot of talent,” said Anand Padmanabhan, president, strategic sales and geographies, Wipro. The company already has 1,200 IT professionals working in Saudi Arabia.

“We will be in education and training. And, its mutually beneficial since we will also require a lot of people in that geography for our operations,” he said.
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 00:17 IST

