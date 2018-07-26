With 36% growth in Q1 profit, L&T takes a strong start to fiscal year 2019

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) put out a robust performance in the first quarter, reporting good order flow growth and stable financial performance. Order flows of Rs 361.42 billion during the quarter, marking a growth of 37 per cent, indicates better days for the firm ahead.

Not only has the order flow momentum that has gained pace since the second half of FY18 continue in FY19, revenue visibility is also improving with the order book now at Rs 2.71 trillion. Profit growth of 36 per cent also remained strong. The growth in order book was led by infrastructure, hydrocarbons and heavy ...