L&T Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs 14.72 bn, income increases by 17%

Engineering and construction conglomerate (L&T) reported a 43.14 cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.72 billion for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.283 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income in the quarter under review increased by 17.12 per cent to Rs 285.2748 billion, as against Rs 243.5552 billion in the year-ago period, L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the revenue, which is a part of total income, for the periods up to June 30, 2017, includes excise duty collected from customers. Revenue from July 1, 2017, onwards is exclusive of goods and service tax which subsumed excise duty.

Shares of the company closed 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 1,320.05 apiece on BSE.