With 50% job done, work on Rajasthan petrochemicals unit at full throttle

Work on the complex is going on at full throttle, with more than 50 per cent of the job having been done, according to state government officials.

The state government and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have entered into a joint venture for setting up a refinery-cum- complex of 9 million tonnes a year in Pachpadra, Barmer district.

The project cost is estimated at more than Rs 43,000 crore and the equity share of HPCL is 74 per cent and that of the government 26 per cent.

“All the 13 mechanical units of the refinery are slated to be completed by March 2024. For this the road map has been prepared,” an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said the officers of the refinery had said four of the 13 mechanical units would be completed by June next year and three within three months of that.

He said more than 17,000 people were working on various works related to the refinery. So far, Rs 18,900 crore has been spent.

Agarwal said there would be hospitals, schools, roads, and plantations around the complex.

In the view of the state government, the refinery has the potential to become an anchor unit for developing downstream and other service-sector industries in and around the region.

is an “enabler” industry playing a vital role in the functioning of key sectors, including packaging, agriculture, infrastructure, health care, textiles, automobile, and consumer goods.