With 50% job done, work on Rajasthan petrochemicals unit at full throttle

-
ALSO READ
Adani to invest Rs 1.5K crore in ammunition complex in Uttar Pradesh
Nuberg Engineering to build Rs 650 cr SRU project at IOCL's Koyali refinery
upGrad says study-abroad unit set to become largest player in South Asia
Residential sales hit 9-year high in the first half of 2022: Knight Frank
Life firms ask regulator to allow risk-based solvency regime for ULIPs
-
Work on the Rajasthan petrochemicals complex is going on at full throttle, with more than 50 per cent of the job having been done, according to state government officials.
The state government and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have entered into a joint venture for setting up a refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex of 9 million tonnes a year in Pachpadra, Barmer district.
The project cost is estimated at more than Rs 43,000 crore and the equity share of HPCL is 74 per cent and that of the Rajasthan government 26 per cent.
“All the 13 mechanical units of the refinery are slated to be completed by March 2024. For this the road map has been prepared,” an official said.
Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said the officers of the refinery had said four of the 13 mechanical units would be completed by June next year and three within three months of that.
He said more than 17,000 people were working on various works related to the refinery. So far, Rs 18,900 crore has been spent.
Agarwal said there would be hospitals, schools, roads, and plantations around the complex.
In the view of the state government, the refinery has the potential to become an anchor unit for developing downstream and other service-sector industries in and around the region.
Petrochemicals is an “enabler” industry playing a vital role in the functioning of key sectors, including packaging, agriculture, infrastructure, health care, textiles, automobile, and consumer goods.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU