With customer behaviour changing, Eno & Sensodyne lace up for digital race

Trust can be an elusive ally in a lockdown; ask brands that have spent years nurturing their customer base only to lose them to private labels or a local start-up as the pandemic overturns routine alliances and habits.

Hence, given the shifting consumption priorities, changing brand allegiances and erratic purchase behavior (forced upon by fear and panic and as much by broken supply chains), brands are reimagining their pact with the consumer. And for two of GSK Consumer Healthcares flagship labels, Eno and Sensodyne, this has meant bringing a sharper focus to their digital marketing ...