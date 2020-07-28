With new law in place, will brands and stars rethink the endorsement game?

Misleading claims have long been the bane of the advertising industry, with government and regulators struggling to rein in false and obfuscating claims in ads. The problem has been compounded in part due to the extensive use of celebrity endorsers in advertising.

While stars remain the safest bet for most brands, offering mass reach and credibility, their fame also sets the relationship with consumers and advertisers, on a vulnerable pitch. Consumers tend to trust celebrities easily, says N Chandramouli, chief executive officer of brand advisory firm TRA Research, which makes them ...