Working with AWS to meet growing demand for online learning: upGrad

-
ALSO READ
Upgrad doubles learners base in eight months, crosses 2-million mark
upGrad ties up Clark University to offer master's degree in various courses
Amazon to remove content that violates rules from cloud service: Report
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
Ronnie Screwvala's edtech startup upGrad eyes a global learning curve
-
upGrad on Tuesday said it has moved the vast majority of its IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a move that has helped the higher education technology provider rapidly scale to meet the burgeoning demand for online education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The edtech company has doubled its learner base to more than 2 million in eight months with AWS, and seen learners' time spent on the platform for upskilling grow by four times as compared to the preceding equal duration of time.
upGrad uses a number of AWS capabilities, including analytics, security, and compute, to power career growth for individuals.
"AWS is integral to our ability to onboard learners, experiment and iterate, and provide the best possible learning experience to help people accelerate their careers. With AWS, we can use data to personalize education for learners around the world as we strengthen our position as a leading global edtech brand," upGrad President of Product Rohit Dhar said.
He added that as the demand for quality online learning content grows, the company can easily scale its workloads on AWS to reliably and securely deliver rich and uninterrupted educational content, even during very busy periods.
To meet the growing demand for online learning, upGrad needed to scale its services globally and provide a seamless, reliable customer experience, especially during peak periods like course registrations and assignment submissions.
It also needed a strong set of analytics capabilities to analyse learner data, including demographics and course uptakes, and provide personalised career services to drive learner success.
upGrad also plans to procure software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the company and its subsidiaries via AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organisations to test, purchase, deploy, and manage third-party software.
"upGrad builds on AWS to deliver innovative and flexible online learning solutions that help bridge the higher education needs of learners and drive development of the future workforce," said Sunil P P, Lead (Education, Space, and Nonprofits) at Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd, AWS India and South Asia.
He added that going all-in on AWS allows upGrad to meet the rapid growth of their learner base as it scales to more than 100 countries, and provides a secure and personalised experience to learners online as they access upGrad for curriculum, mentoring, and career services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU