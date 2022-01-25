Akasa Air take off likely in late May or early June: CEO Vinay Dube

-
ALSO READ
What could work and what needn't for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airline venture
Aviation is not a cash guzzling biz, if done right: Vinay Dube of Akasa Air
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa in talks with Boeing for up to 100 Max jets
A johnny-come-lately in the sky
Jhunjhunwala the biggest draw as investors line up to board Akasa
-
Seeking to further democratise air travel with dependable and affordable services, airline Akasa Air is aiming to start flights in late May or early June after getting its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April.
Bullish on the long term growth potential of the country's civil aviation sector, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.
Despite COVID clouds continuing to cast a shadow on the airlines, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube is more than optimistic as he asserted that "if you look at the long term future of commercial aviation in India, it is as exciting as anywhere in the world".
Interacting with PTI on a video call, Dube said the Indian aviation pie is growing and the idea of Akasa Air is to look through what we are currently facing. "This is temporary. This too shall pass".
The civil aviation space, especially the airlines, has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and as the emergence of the Omicron variant has dealt another blow to the recovery path of the sector.
Akasa Air, which will take off as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes, which are fuel efficient.
To begin with, Akasa Air will have services from metros to Tier II and III cities. There will also be flights from metros to metros so that the aircraft is moved around the system, Dube noted.
Being professionally-managed, competitive cost structure, customer satisfaction, employees being happy and airline being financially healthy will be among the key elements for Akasa Air.
"We hope to get our first aircraft in the second half of April, the first commercial flight in late May or early June... we are working with the government, DGCA to go through all of the requirements that are there," Dube said.
Dube, who is also the Founder and Managing Director, said the airline has started hiring people, setting up technology, creating processes and procedures, defining things related to customer value and proposition and planning route network with airports.
Currently, the carrier has more than 50 staff.
"Part of the reason we are bullish about aviation is that few people have historically flown in India compared to most Western economies. All of that is going to change in the coming years and we want to be part of that change. We want to enable that change and continue to democratise air travel," Dube said.
And international services are very much part of Akasa Air's future plans. Dube said the airline targets to start overseas flights in the second half of calendar year 2023 once there are 20 planes in its fleet.
Under Indian regulations, a domestic airline should have at least 20 aircraft in its fleet before it can commence international flights.
"Boeing 737 MAX gives us good range. We can fly to SouthEast Asia, SAARC countries, Middle East... That is our intention," he said.
Last year, Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, placed an order for 737 MAX planes with Boeing. The order was valued at nearly USD 9 billion at list prices and includes 737-8 and high-capacity 737-8-200 aircraft.
On what will be the selling proposition for the airline, he said, "you got to be dependable" and in his words, the role of technology and analytics will be massive.
"... whether it is fuel, leasing, people, airports, maintenance, for all of them, technology, data, analytics can move the needle 1-2 per cent to 5-10 per cent for each of these cost elements. For us, that is very very important. It is going to play a massive," he said.
Further, he noted that data and analytics are not just linked to cost structure but are also extremely important even for customer service offerings, commercial aspects, revenue generation aspects.
"... we are going to make sure queue times are low, good sort of customer experience... reliability, warmth and affordability from the customers' perspective," he emphasised.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU