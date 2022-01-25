SC agrees to hear SpiceJet dues dispute on Friday

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by SpiceJet challenging a Madras High Court order, which declined to interfere with a company court's order admitting a winding up petition against the airline.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Seeking urgent hearing on the matter, Rohatgi said the airline will fold up, if matter is not heard. He requested the bench for an urgent hearing on the matter.
After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the Chief Justice said: "Yes, we will look into this". Rohatgi said: "Please list on Friday or Monday, otherwise the airline will fold up".
Credit Suisse moved a winding up petition before the company court claiming that SpiceJet was indebted to it for more than $24 million. After the company court admitted the winding up petition, SpiceJet appealed against it in the Madras High Court. The high court declined to entertain the appeal.
