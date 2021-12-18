upGrad ties up Clark University to offer master's degree in various courses

-
Edtech major upGrad on Friday said it has partnered with Clark University in the USA to offer a master's degree in Data Analytics, Information Technology and Project Management.
This will further strengthen the company's 'Study Abroad' vertical. This partnership will provide dual certification from IIIT-Bangalore and Clark University where learners get to pursue the programme online from India's leading university in the first year, followed by the on-campus learning in the US in the final year, according to a statement.
...This expansion will further strengthen our university network in the region and shall help a million of individuals create a rewarding career for themselves at a significantly lesser cost," Study Abroad upGrad President Ankur Dhawan said.
