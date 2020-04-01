Xerox abandons $35 bn hostile bid for HP over Covid-19 outbreak: Report

Holdings Corp decided on Tuesday to abandon its $35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for Inc after the outbreak put the brakes on its takeover campaign, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision came after said earlier this month it would postpone meetings with shareholders to focus on coping with the pandemic. It is a blow to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns big stakes in both and had pushed for their merger.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: Some banking systems may need help if situation worsens, says IMF

Xerox's board concluded that pursuing the takeover without having access to HP's books, so that it could assess the impact of the pandemic on HP's business, would be too risky, the sources said.

was set to challenge HP's board at the latter's annual meeting of shareholders in May, but will now abandon this effort as well as its tender offer for HP's shares, the sources added, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

first reported on Xerox's decision. Xerox and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.