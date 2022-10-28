Xiaomi sells six million devices across categories in festive sales

Mobile handset and consumer electronics maker sold over six million devices across categories in the initial period of festive sales, it said on Friday.



The sale was carried on both online and offline and was twice as much as achieved last year.



"We continued to deliver attractive offers across our product portfolio, helping our consumers make informed decisions. Our smartphones performed exceptionally well in the initial phase, solidifying our position in 5G and overall smartphone portfolio. continued to be the most preferred smart TV brand, on the back of the best hardware and software, at an incredibly great value," Raghu Reddy, chief business officer, India, said.



"Redmi Note 11, Redmi A1, Redmi 10, Xiaomi 11i series, Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch were some of the best-selling devices," the company said in a press release.

