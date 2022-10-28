JUST IN
Intel set to lay-off employees as it cuts billions of dollars in spending
Infy declares interim dividend; UK PM's wife Akshata to get Rs 64.27 cr
Audio gear, wearable tech firm boAt raises $60 mn, defers IPO plan
Fairfax not exiting Bengaluru airport, has 'no interest' in selling stake
IFCI raises Rs 100 crore via preferential allotment of shares to govt
Apple's revenue, profit up despite slowing economy; not immune to recession
Infibeam Avenues gets RBI in-principle nod for payment aggregator licence
CK Birla Group eyes over 100 fertility clinics in three to four years
Govt target of 10K new 5G towers per week is far off, say industry sources
IndiGo asks MoCA to extend wet lease period for wide body aircraft
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit up 4x to Rs 2,062 cr; logs record quarterly sales
Business Standard

Xiaomi sells six million devices across categories in festive sales

The sale was carried on both online and offline and was twice as much as achieved last year

Topics
Xiaomi | mobile handsets | festive sales

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October

Mobile handset and consumer electronics maker Xiaomi sold over six million devices across categories in the initial period of festive sales, it said on Friday.

The sale was carried on both online and offline and was twice as much as achieved last year.

"We continued to deliver attractive offers across our product portfolio, helping our consumers make informed decisions. Our smartphones performed exceptionally well in the initial phase, solidifying our position in 5G and overall smartphone portfolio. Xiaomi continued to be the most preferred smart TV brand, on the back of the best hardware and software, at an incredibly great value," Raghu Reddy, chief business officer, Xiaomi India, said.

"Redmi Note 11, Redmi A1, Redmi 10, Xiaomi 11i series, Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch were some of the best-selling devices," the company said in a press release.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Xiaomi

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.