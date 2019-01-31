Yamaha India sales and marketing VP Roy Kurian quits firm after 19 years

-
ALSO READ
Yamaha bids adieu to R15 version 2.0 six months after R15 Version 3 launch
Madras High Court cracks down on demonstrators at India Yamaha Motor Ltd
Protesting workers of Yamaha, MSI arrested while holding hunger strike
Two-wheeler makers and suppliers face labour issue near Chennai
Royal Enfield workers to resume work; strike to continue at Yamaha, MSI
-
Roy Kurian, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales has resigned from the company.
"I never thought I would ever leave such a great company, but I have decided to move on and take my career in a new direction," said Kurian.
After working at Godrej, Funskool (part of MRF Group), Kurian joined Yamaha in 2000.
He held various positions, including marketing manager, regional manager, zonal head of the south region, before he became the vice president of sales and marketing in 2011.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU