Yes Bank posts 3.6% growth in advances at Rs 1,72,945 cr in Sep quarter

Private sector lender Yes Bank has posted a 3.6 per cent growth (year-on-year) in advances at Rs 1,72,945 crore for the quarter ended September, 2021 (Q2FY22). Its advances stood at Rs 1,66,923 crore at end of September 2020 (Q2FY21).
The bank said in a filing with BSE that sequentially, advances rose by 5.7 per cent from Rs 1,63,654 crore at the end of June 2021.
The credit offtake in the Indian banking system has shown improvement during the second quarter in tandem with recovery in economic activity and preparations for the festive season.
The bank's deposits also rose by 30.1 per cent (y-o-y) to Rs 1,76,672 crore at end of Q2FY22 from Rs 1,35,815 crore a year ago. Sequentially, it rose by 8.2 per cent from Rs 1,63,295 crore in June 2021.
Yes Bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits(CASA)-- were up by 54.3 per cent (y-o-y) to Rs 52,029 crore in September 2021. The share of CASA in total deposits improved to 30.3 per cent in September 2021 from 26.2 per cent a year ago and 28.1 per cent in June 2021.
