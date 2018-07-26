Yes Bank Q1 net profit up 30% to Rs 12.6 billion, asset quality falls

Private sector lender Yes Bank's first quarter rose 30 per cent on the back of rise in interest and other income as asset quality fell.

The bank's rose to Rs 12.6 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 9.65 billion in the year-ago quarter. The bank's net interest income, or the interest earned minus interest expended, rose 22 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 22.19 billion.

The net interest margin (NIM), the difference between the yield on advances and cost of fund, contracted to 3.3 per cent, against 3.4 in the previous quarter and 3.7 in year ago quarter.

The bank’s asset quality took a hit during the quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, in the present June quarter, stood at 1.31 per cent, up by 34 basis points from year-ago quarter and three basis points from the previous March quarter.

The deposit and credit grew at 42 per cent and 53 per cent respectively in the full-year period.

The bank's current accounts and savings accounts ratio fell during the quarter to 35.1 per cent from 36.8 in June 2017.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) for the quarter was 16.9 per cent, against 17.1 per cent in the last year’s quarter.

The bank’s stock was trading at 370.20 on BSE, down by 3.46 per cent from previous close.