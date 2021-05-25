Zee bets on hybrid movie model even as Salman's Radhe gets mixed response

Media major Zee Entertainment may test the hybrid movie release strategy with more films it is looking to acquire in the future. The buzz is that the media company is eyeing the rights of Antim, produced by Salman Khan, who also stars in it along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The film's release date has been pegged at July 1. However, the ongoing Covid-19 crisis may prevent state governments from opening up cinema halls in the country, film industry sources said. This may force the producers of Antim to take the digital-plus route that was used in the case of ...