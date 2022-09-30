Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board

-
ALSO READ
Zee can participate in IPL e-auction on its own, says MD Punit Goenka
Zee Ent slips over 3% on Invesco block deal buzz; stock recoups soon
Zee Entertainment Q4 net profit declines 33% to Rs 182 cr; expenses up 27%
Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, UPL, Zee Ent, Hero Moto, Tata Motors
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, HeroMoto, Delta Corp, Zee Ent, RIL, Eicher Motor
-
Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company.
The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority.
ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.
"All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting, expressing complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future of the Company," said ZEEL in a statement.
Last year in December ZEEL announced its merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India.
The proposal has received approval from stock exchanges BSE and NSE and is currently before the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU