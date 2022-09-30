JUST IN
Airox Technologies files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
Hero MotoCorp to lose top spot in 2-wheeler sales to HMSI: Elara Capital
Zee Media exits BARC, 14 news channels to be out of viewership rating
Air India plans raising $1 bn; to start 20 weekly international flights
UltraTech, JSW in race to acquire India Cements' project in Madhya Pradesh
ED order to seize Rs 5.5K cr from Chinese mobile firm Xiaomi gets approval
Big Billion Days: Flipkart witnesses over 1 billion customer visits
Hindustan Shipyard registers highest value of production in its history
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
Macro issues not impacting demand: Mercedes India CEO Martin Schwenk
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airox Technologies files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla
Business Standard

Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company

Topics
Zee Entertainment | Punit Goenka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punit Goenka, Zee Entertainment
Punit Goenka, Zee Entertainment

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority.

ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.

"All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting, expressing complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future of the Company," said ZEEL in a statement.

Last year in December ZEEL announced its merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India.

The proposal has received approval from stock exchanges BSE and NSE and is currently before the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zee Entertainment

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.