JUST IN
Air India plans raising $1 bn; to start 20 weekly international flights
UltraTech, JSW in race to acquire India Cements' project in Madhya Pradesh
ED order to seize Rs 5.5K cr from Chinese mobile firm Xiaomi gets approval
Big Billion Days: Flipkart witnesses over 1 billion customer visits
Hindustan Shipyard registers highest value of production in its history
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
Macro issues not impacting demand: Mercedes India CEO Martin Schwenk
Amid takeover offer, McLeod Russel pins hopes on debt recast plan
Flipkart's 'Big Billion' sale logs 70% growth in premium mobile phone sales
Ola Electric back on top spot after 4 months for e-scooter registrations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
UltraTech, JSW in race to acquire India Cements' project in Madhya Pradesh
Business Standard

Air India plans raising $1 bn; to start 20 weekly international flights

The carrier, controlled by India's oldest conglomerate Tata Group, is in discussions with potential investors including private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds, said the people

Topics
Air India | international flights

Bloomberg 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India Ltd. is considering raising at least $1 billion in a funding round that could value the carrier at around $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The carrier, controlled by India’s oldest conglomerate Tata Group, is in discussions with potential investors including private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds, said the people. Air India is working with financial advisers on the fundraising, which could be completed in the next few months, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the funding round including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for Tata Group declined to comment, while a representative for Air India didn’t immediately respond an email seeking comment.

The fundraising plans come at a time when Air India is considering ordering as many as 300 narrowbody jets, Bloomberg News reported in June. The purchase could be one of the largest orders in commercial aviation history as the formerly state-run airline looks to overhaul its fleet under new ownership.

Once known for its premium services and advertisements featuring Bollywood stars, Air India still has lucrative landing slots at most major airports, but it faces competition from foreign airlines with nonstop services to India, as well as carriers that fly via hubs in the Middle East. Ordering new planes in bulk, especially with favorable terms on long-term maintenance, would help Air India cut costs and compete better with rivals that offer lower fares.

The carrier on Friday announced that it will start 20 additional weekly flights to San Francisco, London and Birmingham in a gradual manner from next month. Its flights to the US and the UK will increase to 40 and 48 each week, respectively.

Tata Group completed the acquisition of Air India in January after beating out others with its $2.4 billion bid last year. The transaction marked the country’s most high-profile privatization under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ending decades of attempts to privatize the money-losing, debt-laden airline and years of taxpayer bailouts. Tata is expected to consolidate its aviation business, including four airline brands.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 22:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.