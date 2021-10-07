Zee-Invesco feud: NCLAT concludes hearing, to pass order later in the day

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday completed the hearing on a petition filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) seeking more time to reply to Invesco's demand for convening a shareholders' meeting.

After concluding the hearing, the appellate tribunal said it will pass an order in the matter today and the same will be uploaded on its website.

Interestingly, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is to hear the matter on Invesco's petition seeking convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) later in the day.

On Tuesday, NCLT had ad directed ZEEL to respond to Invesco's requisition for holding the meeting by October 7.

