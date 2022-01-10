Zluri raises $10mn in series A funding round led by MassMutual Ventures

-
SaaS Management Platform Zluri, has raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding led by MassMutual Ventures with participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital.
Zluri had earlier raised $2 million from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, in its seed round in January 2021. The company plans to use the additional capital to continue its growth momentum and further strengthen its product's capabilities. The company plans to double down the teams in core markets, in Asia and North America.
Ritish Reddy, co-founder, Zluri, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mass Mutual Ventures as our new partner through this Series A funding. Over the last 12 months we have seen global adoption of SaaS Management Platforms increase at an accelerated pace. Our rapid growth in the category can be attributed to our product innovation and unparalleled customer support. We have made significant investments into our one-click automation engine, which helps IT Teams streamline and automate workflows across the organization thus helping them manage, optimize and secure their technology stacks effectively. We will continue our investments to extend our lead in this space and the current round of funding will help us further accelerate our global growth and product innovation.”
Today, companies across the globe are adopting SaaS applications. While it is easy to buy a SaaS application, managing these applications is a huge challenge for companies given the volume of SaaS tools that they are adopting. While the IT spend is increasing on these tools, the usage and utilization of these investments remain a challenge.
Zluri’s comprehensive SaaS Management platform for IT teams helps companies Discover, Manage and Optimize, Secure and Automate SaaS applications from a single dashboard.
Zluri has added over 100 new customers from North American and Asian markets in the past year and includes large brands such as Chargebee, MoEngage, Guesty and Whatfix as customers.
Zluri was founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari. All three co-founders worked together at Knolskape, for a considerable amount of time and have a deep and shared passion for building and scaling companies.
Anvesh Ramineni, managing director at MassMutual Ventures, added, “Orchestrating SaaS applications in organizations and helping them maximize ROI on continually increasing SaaS spend is a large problem statement that requires significant operational effort from IT Teams. With an industry-leading SaaS Management Platform, Zluri is well positioned to help enable this across enterprises. We are very excited to back Ritish, Sethu, Chaithanya and the Zluri team and look forward to supporting them on their vision of building global leader in this category.”
“SaaS adoption has grown exponentially amidst enterprise digitalization in the post-pandemic world across SE Asia, MENA, APAC regions creating a huge opportunity for SaaS Management Players. Zluri, with a Best-in-Class product, will definitely emerge as a category leader in the region as well as the global market and reach the pole position in the near future.” commented, Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners.
“Ritish, Sethu and Chaithanya have shown stellar execution in one of the fastest growing sub-sectors in SaaS. They have a deep understanding of the problem faced by enterprises in managing their software spend and have a product first approach to solving the problem. I am very excited by the potential that Zluri has shown to be a leader in the SaaS Management Space.” said Vani Kola, managing director at Kalaari Capital.
