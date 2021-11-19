Zomato co-founder's startup raises $6 mn seed round led by Flipkart founder

-
Mindhouse, a wellness platform founded by Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah, has raised $6 million in a seed round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. Other investors include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah.
Binny Bansal said “I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this.”
Mindhouse was founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah. Pooja Khanna was a part of the early core team at Zomato from 2011 for nearly 8 years whereas Pankaj Chaddah co-founded Zomato in 2008 and worked with the foodtech firm till 2018.
Mindhouse initially started with a focus on mental wellness, but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness. The company plans to rebrand in early 2021 to reflect this shift.
Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse said, “Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care”.
“60 per cent of the consumer spend in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry goes into curative wellness, this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business”, she added.
Mindhouse currently offers yoga and nutrition programs focused on specific health conditions and caters to customers in English-speaking geographies across the globe. It aims to create a global wellness business based out of India.
The company generates 75 per cent of its revenue from India at present and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months.
