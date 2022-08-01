JUST IN

Zomato plans new management structure, with multiple CEOs: Internal memo
Zomato's loss eases to Rs 186 cr in Q1; revenue up 67% to Rs 1,413 cr
M&M shares jump over 6% after July sales data; hit 52-week high
With fleet expansion on mind, Air India to let pilots fly till they are 65
Anand Burman takes charge as non-executive chairman of Eveready Industries
Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India
CARE Hospitals buy majority stake in United CIIGMA for around Rs 400 cr
Air India CMD asks its operations control centre to cut flight delays
Alibaba striving to maintain US listing amid SEC's delisting fears
Tata Motors' shares climb nearly 7% post 51% jump in July sales
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Zomato's loss eases to Rs 186 cr in Q1; revenue up 67% to Rs 1,413 cr

Business Standard

Zomato plans new management structure, with multiple CEOs: Internal memo

CEO Deepinder Goyal also said in the memo that 'Eternal', the proposed name for the parent organisation, would remain an 'internal name for now'

Topics
Zomato | Zomato breaks even | portfolio management services

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal
File photo of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

 Zomato, the Indian food delivery company backed by China's Ant Group, is considering reorganising its management so that each of its individual businesses would have its own CEO, while the parent company would be renamed "Eternal", an internal company memo seen by Reuters said.

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal in the memo stated that the company was now not only running the Zomato food delivery business but also other large businesses.

Goyal said these included Zomato's proposed purchase of grocery-delivery startup Blinkit, kitchen and food ingredients supply business Hyperpure, and Feeding India, a not-for-profit firm that aims to reduce hunger in India's poor communities.

"We are transitioning from a company where I was the CEO to a place where we will have multiple CEOs running each of our businesses...all acting as peers to each other," Goyal said in the memo.

Zomato did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A source familiar with the matter said the memo was posted by Goyal last week. It was first reported by Indian news portal Moneycontrol on Monday.

Zomato's shares plunged to a record low last week as a one-year share lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors expired.

The company made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 on the Mumbai stock market, but its shares have lost more than 60% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and growth amid turmoil among global growth stocks.

Goyal also said in the memo that "Eternal", the proposed name for the parent organisation, would remain an "internal name for now."

Zomato on Monday posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 186 crore ($23.53 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 356 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 79.0340 Indian rupees)

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Zomato

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 19:48 IST

`
.