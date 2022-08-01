JUST IN

M&M shares jump over 6% after July sales data; hit 52-week high

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
The stock climbed 6.15 per cent to settle at Rs 1,236.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.18 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,248.40.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents.

On the NSE, the stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 1,234.50 apiece.

In volume terms, 16.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.26 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Monday, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year at 28,053 units, driven by its utility vehicles.

The company had sold 21,046 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 58,115.50.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 19:16 IST

