Zomato revenue triples to $206 million in FY19; losses at $294 million

Online restaurant guide and firm said its more than tripled from last year to $206 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Losses were $294 million in the year, because of the business in India, the Gurugram-based company said in a post on Friday.

Delivery for the year rose four times to $155 million from $38 million and dining out rose 63 per cent to $49 million.

The premium membership service Gold had 1 million active subscribers globally, from 170,000 active users last year.

"We have had tremendous growth aided by promotional marketing spends to acquire new users and be the first-to-market in many cities in India," said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of in the company's annual report, posted on the company's website.

He further said unit economics of the business have improved - Zomato now loses Rs 25 per delivery, compared to Rs 44 per delivery last year. Its last mile cost per delivery was Rs 65 in the year ended March 2019, compared to Rs 86 the previous year. The key driver metric of unit economic- the number of deliveries per rider per hour rose to 1.4 from 0.9 last year.

Zomato is present in over 10,000 cities globally, with over 1.4 million active restaurants on its platform.

The company also said it will not open its own kitchens or compete with restaurants listed on the platform. “…we stay committed to not competing with restaurants - and we will help the best food operators build larger businesses in every way we can. But at no point will we compromise our neutrality as a platform,” Goyal said in the report.