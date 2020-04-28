Lockdown 2.0: Zomato ends funding of discounts amid Covid-19 outbreak

Starting Monday, Zomato is withdrawing the funding of merchant discounts (sharing discounts offered by its restaurant partners) as it seeks to cut losses in a competitive food-delivery market.

The move signals the end of hefty discounts for customers, on the one hand, and adds to the woes of the beleaguered restaurant industry, on the other. Amid the viral outbreak, the rationale behind the move is safety for its customers and restaurant partners, and its own survival, said a spokesperson for Zomato. “Discounts drive impulse purchases, and we want to serve only the ...