Zoom Video Communications sets up second technology centre in Chennai

Video Communications India said that they are setting up a second centre in . The centre is part of Zoom’s expansion plans in India and will supplement the existing center in Bangalore, in addition to the two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company also plans to gear up its hiring in India through 2022, tapping India’s exceptional talent pool to continue on its growth and innovation trajectory.



Like the technology centre in Bangalore launched in 2020, the new technology centre will play a vital role as a source of innovation for . The technology centre will focus on research and development of new products including Contact Center and technologies to build a communications platform that will mimic real-life immersive experiences for users, as businesses around the world shift toward a hybrid format. The Chennai facility will be led by Zoom’s global engineering teams based at the company’s San Jose, California headquarters.



“We recognise and value the importance of India as a crucial part of Zoom’s growth strategy. With the addition of the Chennai technology centre, we strive to compete at the forefront of technological leadership and help raise the bar in the new era of collaboration,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering at Zoom.



“As Zoom strengthens its ecosystem for future innovations, our expanded presence in India will play an important role in helping accelerate the translation of ideas and concepts into path-breaking solutions for worldwide impact. We welcome talents in India to be part of our growing devops, IT, security, and business operations teams as we scale our operations.”



Sameer Raje, general manager & head of India and SAARC Region at Zoom said, “We are excited to launch the second technology centre in Chennai and tap into India’s top-notch talent which will help us deliver a best-in-class communications experience for our customers as we move to a hybrid world of business.”



Recruitment for the Chennai technology centre is underway and expected to pick up pace. The centre helps create opportunities for engineers in India to explore purposeful work and enable Zoom to continue to bring people together.