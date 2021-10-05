Zoomcar sets up office in San Francisco ahead of US listing next year

-
Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has opened an office in San Francisco ahead of its US listing next year.
The new office in the US will further bolster Zoomcar's push to create a global car-sharing platform and prepare the company for its broader global marketplace, a statement said.
"Recently appointed CFO Geiv Dubash based in San Francisco will be instrumental in helping Zoomcar with future capital markets transactions, including potential listing in public markets," it added.
Zoomcar has expanded to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Last month, Zoomcar had announced the launch of its operations in Indonesia and Vietnam.
At Zoomcar, we're focused on becoming a public company in the next 12 months. As we continuously evaluate the best possible alternatives for a public listing, our new office in San Francisco will help the company for this next phase of growth as we expand the platform and brand globally," Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said.
He added that the company plans to hire more key roles, who will bring a wealth of relevant industry knowledge and expertise to the company "at this critical inflection point as we rapidly emerge from the pandemic.
Zoomcar launched India's first personal mobility platform in 2013 and now has over 7,000 cars on its platform with a presence across five countries.
Bengaluru-headquartered Zoomcar allows users to rent cars on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis.
It employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities across India. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the company's enterprise SaaS-based mobility solutions, offering covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT-based driver behaviour monitoring solutions.
