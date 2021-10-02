Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September

-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Saturday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales at 4,82,756 units in September.
The company had posted total sales of 5,26,866 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.
Domestic sales in September this year stood at 4,63,679 as against 5,00,888 units in the year-ago month.
Exports were at 19,077 units as compared to 25,978 units in September last year.
Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "We are gaining back the momentum with each passing month witnessing a rise in customer enquiries."
Stating that the coming few months will be decisive in determining the growth forecast with the year's most awaited time of festivals just around the corner, he said the company's network across India is all geared up and ready.
