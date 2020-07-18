JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Bank PBT up 5.15% in April-June; provisions increase by 49%
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic drug to treat headache

The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharma's manufacturing facility at St. Louis in the US, the drug firm says

Topics
Zydus Cadila | USFDA | generic drugs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus Cadilla, healthcare, Sentynl, Ahmedabad
This combination medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headaches

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market generic Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine combination tablets to treat symptoms of tension headaches.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine tabletsin strengths of 50mg/325mg/40 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
 

The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharma's manufacturing facility at St. Louis in the US, it added.

This combination medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headaches, Zydus Cadila said.

Thegroup now has 294 approvals and has filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it added.
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU