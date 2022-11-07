JUST IN
Business Standard

Zydus gets establishment inspection report from USFDA for Moraiya plant

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | USFDA | pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India  |  New delhi 

Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya near Ahmedabad.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the facility from July 26 to August 5, 2022, which concluded with four observations.

"The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)," it added.

The USFDA issues an establishment inspection report (EIR) to an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 2.51 per cent up at Rs 450.85 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:07 IST

`
