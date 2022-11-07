upGrad to invest $30 mn to launch 10 global campuses in US, India next year

Higher education platform upGrad on Monday announced to invest $30 million and open 10 global campuses in the US, and other regions next year.

Under a new brand name 'UGDX', the company said it will open three campuses in the US (the San Francisco unit goes live in January), five in (Delhi and Chennai) and one each in Singapore and Middle-East.

"As part of our goal to be the world's first and largest fully integrated higher company spanning college learners and working professionals from the age of 18 to 60+ years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad.

The company currently has facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Under 'UGDX,' upGrad plans to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and will use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem.

'UGDX' will specialise in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, Blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the Cloud, offering certificates, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in these areas.

'UGDX' recently acquired data science, AI, ML-focused offline institute 'INSOFE'.

"Rich engagements with industry connections will also enable our learners with real-world experiences from day one. All our programs have at least twice the number of capstones and project work compared to traditional programs," said Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Founder and CEO, upGrad INSOFE, who will also head the 'UGDX'.

upGrad has a learner base of over three million across more than 100 countries and over 300 university partners.

