Zydus gets USFDA nod for drug trials to treat chemotherapy-induced anemia

-
ALSO READ
USFDA completes inspection of Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad facility
Zydus gets Mexican regulator's approval for coronavirus drug study
Cadila gains 5% on DGCI nod for clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Cadila Healthcare soars 31% in 2 days on USFDA nod for Perphenazine tablets
Covid-19: After Russia clears, India looks to expedite Favipiravir approval
-
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to initiate clinical trials for its drug 'Desidustat' in treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).
Desidustat is a novel drug which is also currently undergoing phase-III trials for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease patients and phase-II studies for management of COVID-19 patients.
In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to initiate clinical trials of Desidustat in CIA.
Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said CIA is a serious unmet medical need and there is a need for novel therapies to address this condition.
Desidustat has been specifically designed to improve haemoglobin, reduce hepcidin and thereby treat anemia, he added.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 369.95 apiece on BSE, 0.91 per cent higher against their previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU