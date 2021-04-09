Sale of platform tickets stopped at 6 railway stations of Mumbai amid Covid

-
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Central Railway on Friday has stopped the sale of platform tickets at six train stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, with immediate effect.
The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) informed that the sale of platform tickets has been stopped with immediate effect from Friday at the following stations --Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, Panvel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
The step was taken to avoid over-crowding at railway stations during the summer travel rush.
Mumbai reported 8,938 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 23 deaths. With the addition of 8,938 cases, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 4,91,698, while the death toll jumped to 11,874.
