1,028 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths reported in Telangana in a day

-
ALSO READ
Farmers gear up for stir against Telangana govt over procurement centres
Telangana coronavirus update: 298 new cases reported, tally at 283,048
2020 recap: BJP emerges as main challenger to ruling TRS in Telangana
Telangana to promote all Class 11 students, will conduct exams later
Telangana records 6,551 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in a single day
-
Telangana on Saturday reported
1,028 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,19,865, while the toll rose to 3,627 with nine more fatalities.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 132, followed by Khammam (76) and Nalgonda (66) districts, a health department bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.
The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,489 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,01,184.
The number of active cases was 15,054, the bulletin said.
A total of 1,18,427 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,82,46,482.
The samples tested per million population was 4,90,233.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate was 96.98 per cent, compared to 96.69 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.
The state said it reached the milestone of administering one crore jabs to people in different categories on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU