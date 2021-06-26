Special vaccination drive started for workers at Central Vista project site

-
A special Covid vaccination drive has been started by the New Delhi district administration for 1,500 workers employed at the Central Vista redevelopment project site here, officials said on Saturday.
The vaccination drive, started on Friday, will continue for 8-10 days, they said, adding that the administration has set a target of inoculating 200 people daily.
"We vaccinated 190 people on Friday. The were administered Covishield vaccine. The workers just have to show their Aadhaar card or other identity detail to get themselves inoculated. There are approximately 1,500 construction workers at the site, and for most of them it would be their first dose," said an official.
The district administration would be launching the drive to administer the second dose as well, he noted.
The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three kilometres-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.
Till Friday, the city had administered 69,54,942 vaccine doses, out of which 53,09,546 people have been given the first dose and 16,45,396 have received both the jabs.
