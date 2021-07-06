1,031 Indonesian medical workers die from Covid since onset of pandemic

-
At least 1,031 medical workers in Indonesia have died from Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March 2020 until June 2021, according to authorities.
Secretary-General of the Indonesian Hospital Association (PERSI), Lia Gardenia Partakusuma said on Monday that amongst the victims, 405 were general practitioners, 43 dentists, 328 nurses, 160 midwives, and 95 others, reports Xinhua news agency.
Indonesia is facing an ongoing resurgence after a long Eid al-Fitr holiday in May and the entry of the more contagious Delta variant, leaving medical workers overwhelmed by many patients.
Meanwhile, medical workers who have recovered from Covid-19 do not have enough time to rest and are required to return to hospitals to deal with the soaring number of patients, Partakusuma added.
The Indonesian government has imposed emergency community activity restrictions (locally known as PPKM) until July 20 in an effor to curb the resurgence.
Indonesia on Monday recorded 29,745 new confirmed cases, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,313,829, the Health Ministry said.
The death toll added by 558 to 61,140, the ministry reported.
An additional 14,416 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,942,690.
The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
