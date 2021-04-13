1,925 new coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, highest this year

-
Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and deaths this year as 1,925 more people tested positive and 13 patients succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said on Tuesday.
The number of cases rose to 1,12,071 and the toll climbed to 1,780. There are 9,353 active cases, while 98,897 people have recovered, according to the state control room.
Dehradun district reported 775 cases, followed by 594 in Haridwar, 217 in Nainital and 172 in Udham Singh Nagar, it said.
The state had recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on September 19 last year with 2,078 people testing positive.
