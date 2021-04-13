Karnataka reports 8,778 fresh Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths push toll

-
Karnataka's COVID death tally crossed the 13,000 mark on Tuesday with 67 deaths while 8,778 fresh cases took the overall tally of infections to 10,83,647, the Health department said.
According to the health bulletin, the state has so far reported 13,008 deaths and 9,80,519 discharges cumulatively including 6,079 on Tuesday in the state.
There were 78,617 active cases in the state which includes 474 in ICUs, the department added.
Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed over 60 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 5,500 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Tuesday.
The city has so far reported 4,93,869 infections and 4,910 deaths.
There were 57,575 active cases.
Mysuru emerged as another major hotspot after Bengaluru with 492 cases and two deaths.
According to the health bulletin, 350 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 290 in Kalaburagi, 198 in Bidar, 168 in Ballari, 163 in Bengaluru Rural, 150 in Hassan, 142 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Dharwad, 114 in Mandya and 105 in Vijayapura.
Cases were also reported in Shivamogga, Raichur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bagalkote and Belagavi.
Besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, deaths have been reported in other districts as well -- four in Kalaburagi, two in Bidar, and one each in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Vijayapura.
A majority of the people who lost their lives were above 50 years of age barring six who were in their 40s.
There were 1,21,899 tests done on Tuesday including 1,11,016 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.29 crore, the department added.
Cumulative, 60.77 lakh vaccinations have been done so far since the inoculation drive started in the state on January 16.
