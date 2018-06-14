Army solider killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in ongoing operation in J&K

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K Bandipora encounter

Two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said.

"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here.

He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.

Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.
First Published: Thu, June 14 2018. 08:32 IST

