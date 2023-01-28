JUST IN
Delhi records minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celcius; air quality poor
Sale of meat, non-veg food banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show
2 IAF fighter jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in MP; 1 in Rajasthan
2 doctors among 5 killed in nursing home fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
Senior US diplomat Nuland to visit India for foreign office consultation
Anil Antony not ready to join BJP, says former KPCC chief Muraleedharan
India's G20 presidency will be decisive, inclusive, says Amitabh Kant
Top headlines: Adani counters Hindenburg charges, rupee undervalued by 40%
LIVE: Cong must be fulcrum of any Oppn alliance for 2024, says Ramesh
Fan clubs remain key to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's marketing
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi records minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celcius; air quality poor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

1 of 3 pilots killed in Morena air crash; inquiry ordered, says IAF

In a tragic incident, a Sukhoi and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Morena district following an accident during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot

Topics
Sukhoi fighter jets | aircraft crashes | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sukhoi-30
Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a Sukhoi and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district following an accident during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot.

Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life.

"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning," the IAF said in a statement.

It said the aircraft were on a routine operational flying training mission.

"One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

Defence Ministry sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft.

Singh is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sukhoi fighter jets

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU