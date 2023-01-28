1 of 3 pilots killed in Morena air crash; inquiry ordered, says IAF

-
ALSO READ
2 IAF fighter jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in MP; 1 in Rajasthan
MiG-21: A brief look at the history of the IAF's most widely used aircraft
In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan
Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF's MiG-21 jet crash in Barmer
Pilot who threatened to crash plane into Walmart store in US city charged
-
In a tragic incident, a Sukhoi and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district following an accident during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot.
Officials said the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life.
"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning," the IAF said in a statement.
It said the aircraft were on a routine operational flying training mission.
"One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the IAF said.
Defence Ministry sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft.
Singh is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU