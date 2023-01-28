2 doctors among 5 killed in nursing home fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

-
ALSO READ
Expert panel on MP bus accident recommend steps to prevent such incidents
Jharkhand politics: Buses carrying MLAs seen leaving CM Soren's residence
Jharkhand forest dept kicks off 'save tree mission' by tying Rakhis
Saharanpur: 307 madrassa declared illegal, government survey finds
Efforts being made to overcome shortage of doctors: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
At least five people, including two doctors, were killed in a fire in a private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Saturday, an official said.
The deceased include the medical establishment's owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner's nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.
A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, around 2 am, he said.
Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.
Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 11:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU