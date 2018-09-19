10 Indian flight routes feature in list of busiest 100 in the world

-
ALSO READ
Don't micro-manage
Domestic airfares rise 7.5% ahead of Diwali, ticket prices to Goa soar 30%
Freak weather causes airjam at Delhi airport, more than 70 flights diverted
GoAir flight to Europe? Airline mulls wide-body aircraft, long-haul routes
Lessons from Neo fiasco: As drama played out, cracks and crevices emerged
-
- Jeju – Seoul Gimpo (South Korea), Melbourne – Sydney (Australia) and Sapporo-Tokyo Haneda (Japan) are the top three busiest routes in the world. Over 13.4 million passengers flew between Jeju and Seoul in 2017
- Ten Indian flight routes feature in the list of top 100 busiest routes in the world. Nine of them are domestic.
The sole international route from India, which appeared on the top 100 list is Mumbai-Dubai
- Mumbai-Delhi is fifth busiest route in the world. Fourteen domestic routes from China are included in the list. Asia-Pacific region dominates the list with top 10 busiest global routes
- Only two-inter continental routes feature in the list — Dubai-London Heathrow (at 40th position) and New York JFK airport – London Heathrow (at 49th position)
Source:Routes, aviation routes development specialist Note : The list ranks busiest airport pairs on passenger traffic. For example - Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport – Phuket and Bangkok Don Mueang airport – Phuket are recorded separately 35th and 36th busiest routes, respectively
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU