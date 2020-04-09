10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

-
An 80-year-old woman from Karnataka Gadag district became the sixth Covid-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 10 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 191, the health department said on Thursday.
The elderly woman died on April 8 in Gadag, the department said in its mid-day situation update.
Confirming that her reports tested positive on April 7, officials said she had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
Morning Media Bulletin 09-04-2020@CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn @sriramulubjp @BSBommai @mla_sudhakar @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM @CCBBangalore @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaVarthe @PIBBengaluru @KarFireDept pic.twitter.com/L28kHz828B— K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 9, 2020
Till date, 191 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6 deaths and 28 discharges, the update said.
Among the 10 positive cases, eight are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Belagavi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura; , two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote; while two from Bengaluru city are with a travel history to Delhi.
Three cases from Bagalkote are children- two boys of 4 and 13 years of age, and the girls is 9 years old.
Covid-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year
The ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year.
An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.
"... we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "We have the consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today."
