Covid-19: Odisha becomes the first state to extend lockdown till April 30

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

Press Trust of India 

A man walks past closed shops in the wake of deadly coronavirus
The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.

Schools and other education institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," he said in a video message.
 

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

Odisha has recorded 44 positive cases of coronavirus so far.

The nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.
First Published: Thu, April 09 2020. 13:22 IST

