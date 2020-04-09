Covid-19: Odisha becomes the first state to extend lockdown till April 30

The government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of

Schools and other education institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister announced after a video conference with his ministers.

"We have decided to extend the period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," he said in a video message.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to till April 30.

has recorded 44 positive cases of so far.

The nationwide was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.