108 nations recognise Indian Covid vax certificate for travel purpose: Govt

-
ALSO READ
15 more nations recognise India's Covid vaccination certificate: Centre
A look at travel rules in popular European destinations
110 nations agree to recognise India's Covid vaccine certificates: Report
'Revenge travel': Indians hit the roads, skies after months of lockdown
Finland to introduce EU Digital Covid vaccination certificate from June 22
-
A total of 108 countries recognise the Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday, sharing data available as on December 6.
The World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance, Pawar said in a written reply.
The aim is to expedite availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines, she said.
Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Pawar said.
"However, not all countries require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose," she said in the written reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU