India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 131.18 crore, govt says

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 131.18 crore doses on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, with the administration of 74,57,970 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 131.18 crores (1,31,18,87,257).
This has been achieved through 1,36,76,290 sessions, informed the ministry.
Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 8,503 new COVID-19 cases and 624 deaths. With this, the country's active caseload reached 94,943. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.
The recovery of 7,678 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,41,05,066. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent that is the highest since March 2020.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,93,412 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.32 crores (65,32,43,539) cumulative tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
