11 dead in Bihar after lightning, thunderstorm; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Eleven people died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar on Monday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each of the victims.
The CM, in a statement issued during the day, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and 3 in Supaul due to thunderstorm and lightning.
"My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," he said.
The CM also appealed to people to take be vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid mishaps.
"Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he added.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 06:27 IST