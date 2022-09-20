JUST IN
Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year
India needs to retain its identity, not imitate other countries: RSS chief
SA T20 Auctions: IPL owners loosen purse strings as Stubbs breaks bank
Post Bengaluru rain fury, Bommai says he will not spare land sharks
Ahead of festive season, Odisha govt hikes staff DA by 3% wef Jan 1, 2022
Nigerian reported as Delhi's 9th monkeypox case; India's tally rises to 14
CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud
Vinay Shukla's docu 'While We Watched' wins award at Toronto Film Fest
Lumpy skin disease continues to spread, hits milk output in Rajasthan
Court stays bail proceedings in Satyender Jain's money laundering case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Business Standard

11 dead in Bihar after lightning, thunderstorm; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Eleven people died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar on Monday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family of deceased

Topics
Bihar | Thunderstorm | Lightning strike

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Lightning strike
Representative Image

Eleven people died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar on Monday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each of the victims.

The CM, in a statement issued during the day, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and 3 in Supaul due to thunderstorm and lightning.

"My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," he said.

The CM also appealed to people to take be vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid mishaps.

"Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 06:27 IST

`
.