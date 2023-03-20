JUST IN
EPFO adds 1.48 mn subscribers in January 2023, says labour ministry
Business Standard

11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

The official at the airport said that on account of bad weather, eight flights were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow between 5 pm and 5.30 pm

New Delhi | Airports | weather

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

At least 10 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday due to bad weather, according to an official.

The flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow.

The official at the airport said that on account of bad weather, eight flights were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 20:24 IST

