11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

At least 10 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday due to bad weather, according to an official.
The flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow.
The official at the airport said that on account of bad weather, eight flights were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 20:24 IST
