114 cops, 18 senior officers test positive for Covid in Mumbai in 24 hrs

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, 114 police personnel and 18 senior officers including 13 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), four Additional Commissioner of Police (CPs) and one Joint CP (Level Officer) have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 48 hours, police informed on Sunday.

According to the police, in the last 48 hours, two policemen died.

As many as 125 policemen succumbed to the virus so far, the police said.

Meanwhile, recorded 19,474 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

