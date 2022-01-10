Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana posts 1,673 new cases, one death

on Sunday reported 1,673 fresh cases pushing the aggregate to 6,94,030 while the toll rose to 4,042 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,165, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 149 district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It also said 330 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,76,466.

The number of active cases surged to 13,522, the bulletin said.

Over 48,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.01 crore.

Meanwhile, the third dose (Booster Dose) of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to the frontline workers, people above 60 years of age and healthcare workers, an official release said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said all those who are eligible should get vaccinated, it said.

He appealed to people not to move around in groups, especially during the Sankranti festival and try to remain indoors and celebrate by taking precautions.

The CM reiterated that the state government is geared up to face any situation and is well-equipped to face the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)